Plan Your Vote: How Bay Area Voters Are Casting Their Ballots

As much of the Bay Area is seeing record voter registration numbers ahead of the November general election, there are also newer, easier ways to cast ballots and do so early.

Santa Clara County recently hit a milestone of 1 million registered voters, about 81% of those eligible to vote in that county. Marin County has the highest rate at 94%, and San Francisco is seeing the lowest rate of registered voters with 76%.

Meanwhile, Levi's Stadium and SAP Center are among 100 voting centers in Santa Clara County as the 2016 Voters' Choice Act allowed counties to replace smaller, neighborhood polling places with larger locations to be open longer before Election Day.

NBC Bay Area asked voters if the coronavirus pandemic has changed how they're casting their ballots:

Lauren Walter of San Francisco: "I don’t feel nervous about voting in person. I actually feel more nervous about mailing in my ballot."

Edward Sawma of Redwood City: "We might drop it off in a drop-box this time instead of the mail just to be extra sure."

Hannah Yamamoto of Livermore: "I’ll probably vote by mail, but if I forget to then I’ll just vote in person."

Katja Younes of San Francisco: "I’m going to go in person because in the past mailing them in I’ve had them returned because my signature doesn’t match exactly."

Chris Young of Napa: "I used to mail it. I don’t anymore; I take it in now."

Eligible voters in California can register up until Election Day by requesting a conditional ballot.

Remember: Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 to be counted. To track your ballot, visit wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.