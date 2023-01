Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash at the Watsonville Airport in Santa Cruz County.

The California Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon said Buena Vista Drive is closed from Calabasas Road to Freedom Boulevard due to a plane crash and are asking residents to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

Traffic Alert 🚨 Road closures on Buena Vista Dr. at Calabasas Rd. And Buena Vista Dr. At Freedom Blvd. Due to a plane crash at the Watsonville Airport. Please avoid the area!! pic.twitter.com/nUPOb8efA0 — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 1, 2023