Pleasant Hill neighborhood closed to traffic due to police activity

Pleasant Hill's Sherman Acres neighborhood is closed in both directions due to a police activity, according to authorities.

Pleasant Hill police said on Thursday night that "all inbound and outbound traffic from the Sherman Acres neighborhood is closed until further notice."

Officials added that westbound Monument Boulevard is also closed at this time and they are asking the public to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.