Point Fire: 80% contained; remains at 1,207 acres in Sonoma County

The Point Fire in Sonoma County was 80% contained and had burned 1,207 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire's latest update.

Cal Fire and local fire crews have been battling the fire in between Geyserville and Las Lomas since Sunday, when flames ignited off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

One injury was reported by Cal Fire.

Two structures were destroyed and three were damaged, as of Saturday morning.

The Sites Fire, in Colusa County, which started on Monday and has impacted Bay Area air quality, was 35% contained on Saturday morning and had burned 19,195 acres.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the Bay Area on Saturday as temperatures will reach into the 90s in some places and into the triple digits further inland.

#PointFire at Stewarts Point Road and Skaggs Springs, Geyserville in Sonoma County is 1207 acres and 80% contained. @CALFIRELNU https://t.co/TXimL13Yc3 pic.twitter.com/KWDUdx7QNP — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 22, 2024