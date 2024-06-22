Sonoma County

Point Fire: 80% contained; remains at 1,207 acres in Sonoma County

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Point Fire in Sonoma County was 80% contained and had burned 1,207 acres as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire's latest update.

Cal Fire and local fire crews have been battling the fire in between Geyserville and Las Lomas since Sunday, when flames ignited off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

One injury was reported by Cal Fire.

Sonoma County

Point Fire evacuation orders lifted, 75% contained.

Sonoma County

Point Fire evacuation orders lifted

Two structures were destroyed and three were damaged, as of Saturday morning.

The Sites Fire, in Colusa County, which started on Monday and has impacted Bay Area air quality, was 35% contained on Saturday morning and had burned 19,195 acres.

A heat advisory is in effect for much of the Bay Area on Saturday as temperatures will reach into the 90s in some places and into the triple digits further inland.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma Countycalifornia wildfires
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us