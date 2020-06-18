Police, Tactical Teams Surround Home in San Jose; 1 in Custody

Police and tactical teams have surrounded a home in South San Jose where multiple suspects broke in and assaulted residents early Thursday morning, police said.

At least one person was taken into custody, and two suspects were believed to still be inside the home in the 4200 block of Senter Road, police said. Four victims were able to escape the home, and it wasn't clear how many, if any, victims were still inside.

SWAT teams responded to the scene and the bomb squad was on standby.

The standoff, which started as a home invasion at about 12:45 a.m., was in the area of Senter Road and San Gregario Way in the city's Hellyer neighborhood.

Senter Road was shut down from Rudd Court to San Ramon Way, but no known evacuations or shelter-in-place orders had been issued.

Some of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information is immediately available. Please check back for updates.