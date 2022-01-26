Hercules

Police Activity Prompts Lockdown in Hercules Neighborhood: Officials

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities have placed a Hercules neighborhood under lockdown Wednesday evening due to police activity in the area.

The incident happened near the area of Redwood and Lupine roads.

Police are asking residents to go inside and lock all windows and doors. They are also recommending the public to stay off the phone and to not call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency.

For anyone who needs to report suspicious activity, they are urged contact the Hercules Police Department at (510) 724-1111.

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

