San Francisco

Police activity resolved near San Francisco's Mission Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Francisco police spokesperson said Sunday a situation near the Mission Bay neighborhood had been resolved and previously closed streets would be reopened.

Police had previously asked people to avoid the area of Townsend and Brannan streets, from Sixth to Eighth streets, due to police activity. 

Other details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us