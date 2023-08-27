Police activity resolved near San Francisco's Mission Bay

A San Francisco police spokesperson said Sunday a situation near the Mission Bay neighborhood had been resolved and previously closed streets would be reopened.

Police had previously asked people to avoid the area of Townsend and Brannan streets, from Sixth to Eighth streets, due to police activity.

Other details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.