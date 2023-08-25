San Francisco

San Francisco police starts crackdown on car break-ins

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police say they have a new plan to cracking down on car break-ins. It started on Friday with increased patrols in some of the biggest problem spots.

After Thursday’s announcement about car break-ins, a crew with NBC Bay Area did see police on some high profile areas Friday. But our crew also ran into people with a story to tell.

Alamo Square is a big draw in San Francisco, a place to see the iconic painted ladies and the view. NBC Bay Area spoke to a family after they made a stop at Golden Gate Park Friday that didn’t go as planned.

“We had our car broken into only about a half an hour ago at Golden Gate Park,” said United Kingdom resident Malcolm Bourne.

On Thursday, San Francisco's police chief was here and put car burglars on notice. Police plan to do more with tourism deployment, bait cars, increased uniformed patrols and a plan to crack down on everyone involved. From thieves to fences who sell the stolen goods.

Christie Smith has more in the video above.

