Police activity shuts down I-780 in both directions in Benicia

Interstate 780 was closed in both directions due to police activity on Friday night, the California Highway Patrol says.

The incident closed I-780 between Columbus Parkway and South Hampton. There was a large traffic backup at the time of the police activity.

CHP officials told NBC Bay Area that their officers were assisting sheriff deputies on the incident.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.