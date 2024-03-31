Police arrest man after stabbing leaves 1 injured in San Francisco

Police arrested a man on suspicion of stabbing and injuring one person in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue at around 9:10 a.m. and found one man who had been stabbed.

Medics then took him to the hospital with wounds described as “non-life threatening,” according to the San Francisco police Department.

SFPD said investigators then located a man who they arrested on suspicion of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to 415-575-444.