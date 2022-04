San Leandro police arrest a man, who they said was responsible for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred earlier this week.

The incident happened Monday at the Monarch Bay Golf Course.

Police said the man was driving a stolen pickup truck, when he hit and killed a golf course employee, who was on a riding lawnmower.

Investigators said after the crash, the driver and his passenger took off on foot.

The driver was arrested Tuesday. He's facing manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.