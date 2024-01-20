Vallejo

Illegal sideshow draws large crowd in Vallejo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A large crowd and dozens of cars gathered for an illegal sideshow in Vallejo Saturday night.

The incident took place at the Century Plaza in Vallejo as many people to see the illegal stunt show.

Several patrol cars came in the area as officers responded to break things up.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Vallejo Police Department on Saturday night for more information about this incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Vallejosideshow
