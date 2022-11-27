Police Activity Shuts Down I-880 in Both Directions in Oakland

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland are shut down in both directions due to a police activity.

The incident occurred near 66th Avenue not far, from Oakland Coliseum.

Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic at a standstill.

NBC Bay Area has reached to the California Highway Patrol and Oakland police for details on this incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.