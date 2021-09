Gilroy police Wednesday morning were investigating an officer-involved shooting, according to a social media post on the police department's official Twitter account.

The shooting took place in the area of Fourth and Eigleberry streets, police said, but the time of the incident was not provided.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

The public was advised to avoid the area.