Police Investigate After Body Found Near San Francisco Ferry Building

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating after a body was found in the water near the San Francisco Ferry Building Sunday.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, they responded to the incident just after 10 a.m.

Officers along with San Francisco Fire Department found a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said that the San Francisco Medical Examiner arrived on scene and took custody of the body. They will be leading the investigation.

Foul play is not suspected, SFPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at 415-575-4444 or text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

