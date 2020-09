Police were investigating a stabbing on board a BART train Friday afternoon at the Warm Springs station in Fremont, the transit agency said.

A man was treated for a stab wound at the scene then taken to a hospital, and police had one person in custody. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

The Warm Springs station was shut down for about an hour, but normal service resumed at about 1 p.m., BART said.

No further details were immediately available.