Police looking for stabbing suspect in Berkeley

A shelter-in-place order from the Berkeley Police Department was lifted Friday night for residents in the area of Oak Ridge Road and El Camino Real.

Police are still looking for the suspect in a double stabbing that caused the lockdown just after 8 p.m.

Police responded to the area of the Oak Ridge Steps at about 6:30 p.m. after reports of two people stabbed.

Police identified a suspect, Byron Decles, who is described as a 5-foot-8, 23-year-old white male with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a brown or red hoodie, black pants, a black hat and a large black backpack.

Police lifted the shelter-in-place order at 9:38 p.m., but Decles had still not been located at that time.

Police advise anyone who sees Decles not to approach him as he is suspected to be armed with a cutting device, and to call 911.