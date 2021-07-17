Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect in Rohnert Park

Police in Rohnert Park are looking for a pickup truck that was involved Saturday in a hit and run collision.

Officers are keeping an eye out Saturday afternoon for a blue Ford F150, last seen traveling northbound on Commerce Boulevard near Southwest Boulevard.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle should have damage to its front bumper.

The license plate number on the truck is 16364E2.

Anyone who may see this vehicle is being asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2612.