Police Investigate Two Separate Shootings in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland.

The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday, just north of the Oakland Coliseum.

Officers said they found bullet casings but no victims.

Later, a hospital reported two gunshot victims as one of the victims was listed in critical condition.

Investigators said they tied the victims to that shooting.

Then, just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a similar shooting on Telegraph Avenue near 19th Street. Again, no victims at the scene.

But shortly after, someone showed up at the hospital. Investigators linked the victim to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either case.

