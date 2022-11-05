Power Restored at San Jose Airport: Officials

Officials with the Mineta San Jose International Airport said Saturday evening that power was restored following an outage.

Officials said on Twitter that their operations and electrician teams were working to get the airport’s power back on as quickly as possible.

Just after 8 p.m., officials said that power was restored and operations will start ramping back up.

It's not known how many flights have been delayed or canceled at SJC.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

And we’re back! Airport power has been restored and operations will start ramping back up. Thank you for your patience, we’re working to get you on your way as quickly as possible! — Mineta San Jose Int’l Airport - SJC (@FlySJC) November 6, 2022

Our Operations and Electrician teams are currently working to get the Airport’s power back on as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. — Mineta San Jose Int’l Airport - SJC (@FlySJC) November 6, 2022

San Jose Int'l Airport loses power. British Airways flight from London just diverted away. BOTH airport terminals without power as is the public areas of @FlySJC @nbcbayarea #Update live in our newscast coming up after the #football game. pic.twitter.com/oqu7BCtFvD — Henry Mulak (@HMulak) November 6, 2022

This story is developing. Check back for updates.