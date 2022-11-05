Power Restored at San Jose Airport: Officials

Officials with the Mineta San Jose International Airport said Saturday evening that power was restored following an outage.
Officials said on Twitter that their operations and electrician teams were working to get the airport’s power back on as quickly as possible.
Just after 8 p.m., officials said that power was restored and operations will start ramping back up.
It's not known how many flights have been delayed or canceled at SJC.
The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.
Local
This story is developing. Check back for updates.