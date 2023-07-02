Power outages impact Bay Area PG&E customers amid heat wave

In the midst of a heat wave, PG&E reported power outages throughout the Bay Area Sunday. This included outages in the North and East Bay, which were caused specifically by the weather.

The power outages threw a wrench in plans in Orinda. An afternoon movie showing came to an end when the power went out at the Orinda Theater. A video from inside the theater shows a crowded lobby as people exited the theater.

PG&E reported about 3,444 customers lost power in Orinda.

PG&E said around 6:25 p.m. Sunday that power was out to 3,769 customers in the Ygnacio Valley Road area in Walnut Creek.

The outage started at 4:44 p.m. in the Northgate area, between Walnut Avenue and Oak Grove Road, mostly south of Ygnacio Valley Road.

During this heatwave PG&E is reporting outages (mostly East Bay) including 2 new outages:



-4:44 pm 4,519 customers lost power in the in Walnut Creek

Bay City News contributed to the report.