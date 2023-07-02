Power outages impact Bay Area PG&E customers amid heat wave

In the midst of a heat wave, PG&E reported power outages throughout the Bay Area Sunday. This included outages in the North and East Bay, which were caused specifically by the weather.
The power outages threw a wrench in plans in Orinda. An afternoon movie showing came to an end when the power went out at the Orinda Theater. A video from inside the theater shows a crowded lobby as people exited the theater.
PG&E reported about 3,444 customers lost power in Orinda.
PG&E said around 6:25 p.m. Sunday that power was out to 3,769 customers in the Ygnacio Valley Road area in Walnut Creek.
The outage started at 4:44 p.m. in the Northgate area, between Walnut Avenue and Oak Grove Road, mostly south of Ygnacio Valley Road.
Alyssa Goard has more in the video above.
Bay City News contributed to the report.