Heat Wave

Power outages impact Bay Area PG&E customers amid heat wave

By Alyssa Goard and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the midst of a heat wave, PG&E reported power outages throughout the Bay Area Sunday. This included outages in the North and East Bay, which were caused specifically by the weather.

The power outages threw a wrench in plans in Orinda. An afternoon movie showing came to an end when the power went out at the Orinda Theater. A video from inside the theater shows a crowded lobby as people exited the theater.

PG&E reported about 3,444 customers lost power in Orinda.

PG&E said around 6:25 p.m. Sunday that power was out to 3,769 customers in the Ygnacio Valley Road area in Walnut Creek.

The outage started at 4:44 p.m. in the Northgate area, between Walnut Avenue and Oak Grove Road, mostly south of Ygnacio Valley Road.

Bay City News contributed to the report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

