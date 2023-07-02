Illegal fireworks across the Bay Area causing fire concerns

Ahead of official fireworks shows on the Fourth of July, some neighborhoods in the Bay Area have already started hearing large booms.

Those illegal fireworks are causing worries for many.

“It does concern me,” said Yvette Gamboa of Sacramento. “Last year, we could see the sparks falling and we kept thinking 'something is going to catch on fire.' It is very concerning.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Cell phone footage from Contra Costa County Saturday night shows fireworks exploding over a neighborhood.

“In addition to the obvious fire danger and the physical hazards from using fireworks, we would ask you to consider your neighbors,” said Captain George Laing with the Contra Costa Fire protection district.

“If a fire starts in this kind of vegetation,” he added, indicating nearby dry grass, “it becomes extremely dangerous very quickly. So we’re asking the public not to use fireworks. We want to preserve our resources for true emergencies, for medical calls and the like.”

People who see the use of illegal fireworks can report it, which can result in fines for those who violate the rules.

Fire departments plan to staff up to respond to fires, but still, they ask people to leave fireworks to the professionals. And yes, that even includes “safe and sane” fireworks.

The official fireworks display of San Francisco is expected to draw big crowds this year, and it’s only one of many options available this Fourth of July.