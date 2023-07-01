Pest control companies say heat sending more bugs into homes

There’s an unexpected side effect many people are seeing in this heat: more bugs indoors.

Pest control companies told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they are seeing an uptick in calls for help over the past few days. Everything from cockroaches, black widows, ants and pincer bugs.

EcoGuard Pest Management, which operates around the Bay Area said they has seen a spike in calls over the past couple of days in the areas between San Jose and Walnut Creek.

They said the record-breaking storms from months ago are impacting bug populations

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Which left the earth and our surrounding environment very soggy. And with so much water around, that means there’s gonna be a lot of life, once you apply a little heat to it,” said Akoni Berman with the Ecoguard Pest Management.

EcoGuard recommends people to keep the inside of their house and the outside as clean and dry as possible, so that bugs don’t have places to hide.