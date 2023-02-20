Bay Area Reflects on Former President Carter's Mission to Help

As former President Jimmy Carter opts to live his final days in hospice care at his Georgia home, people around the world are remembering his contributions.

The former president has become synonymous with Habitat for Humanity, an organization he's worked with to build homes nationwide for more than three decades.

Working with a circular saw like a pro, he helped build affordable housing in Oakland with Habitat for Humanity in 2013. He was 88 then, still putting in full days at those sites and showing no signs of slowing down.

“He’s there to work he had a tool belt strapped on and he was carrying sheetrock, put in framing, swinging a hammer and he was sawing boards,” said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco.

He also worked with the group renovating two homes for low income families in east San Jose.

In addition to rolling up his sleeves as a volunteer for more than 35 years, his work brought attention to the need for affordable housing.

“He’s been everywhere with us, all around the worlds so thousands of homes he's been involved with, and really helping to put Habitat on the map and help us to open doors when sometimes a lot of doors can close," said Janice Jensen, CEO of Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley.

Rob Caughlan of San Mateo worked for the EPA in President Carter's administration .

“He a great man and I am proud to be part of his team and one of his friends,” said Caughlan.

He describes the former president as an honest, gracious man who gave back so much during and after his time in the White House.

“What he did since then is in a lot of ways more important. His work on human rights, his work on election reform, his work on the environment and in Africa,” said Caughlan.

And just like with Habitat for Humanity, he said Carter always led by example.

In the South Bay, Carter also worked on a community project at Lake Cunningham -- just a few examples in lifetime of service.