May Day brings thousands in support of janitors, hotel workers in San Francisco

May Day, a day meant to remember the struggles of workers and the labor movement, brought a large and loud march around San Francisco’s Union Square.

More than a thousand people marched around the downtown area in support of janitors and hotel workers whose contract is up in August.

That area is home to some of the big hotels where many of these people work.

Joining the march Wednesday was Lizzy Tapia, president of Unite Here Local 2, which represents 15,000 hospitality workers all over the Bay Area.

“I am here because I want to get a fair contract here. I’m here because it’s about family and healthcare and a fair wage being what you need to raise families for us to have a future here,” Tapia said.

The march received an escort from San Francisco police officers and was entirely peaceful.

It was a day of May Day protests across the Bay Area. Activists, labor groups, and students all showed up rallying and marching with one common theme: a ceasefire in Gaza. Terry McSweeney and Sergio Quintana report from San Francisco.