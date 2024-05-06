Pro-Palestinian protesters at San Francisco State University said they are encouraged to learn of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

But the students vowed to continue to put pressure on the university to divest from companies that provide military aid to Israel.

"We hope the university understands the urgency of our timeline," said Sydney, a student at SFSU.

Student leaders on Monday met face-to-face with SFSU President Lynn Mahoney and other administrators in front of hundreds of other students. The students are demanding the university be more transparent about its investments.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mahoney told the students they have been heard and agreed the university could be more transparent with its investments. The university president vowed to provide more information on a website and look more closely at future investments.

Students also asked Mahoney to acknowledge the killings in Palestine as genocide, but she said that was not her role as a university president.

"Genocide is not a partisan issue and we want her to recognize that," Sydney said.

Some SFSU professors agreed.

I think President Mahoney doesn't get to say, 'I'm president and I don't need to address the horrors happening in the world today,'" said Gopal Dayeneni, SFSU race and resistance studies professor.

NBC Bay Area's Raj Mathai spoke to Political Analyst Larry Gerston about the pro-Palestinian protests happening across the U.S. and the response from President Joe Biden.

Protesting students will not walk with each other about what the university president offered, and decide their next steps.

In the meantime, students said they have no intention of packing up their tents because they still have much more to fight for.