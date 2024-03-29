Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire demonstrate outside USNS Harvey Milk in SF

A group of demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in Gaza rallied outside the Navy ship known as the USNS Harvey Milk in San Francisco Friday.

The new fueling and supply vessel was expected leave San Francisco for Virginia. But protesters chained themselves to the vessel as part of an ongoing call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Protest organizers said they planned the event as part of their ongoing call for a ceasefire in the now six-month war between Israel and Hamas.

"The United Nations Security Council successfully passed a cease fire resolution without a U.S. veto. They have consistently vetoed these cease fire resolutions until now,” said Wassim Hage with the Arab Resource Organizing Center. “And we believe this is a direct impact caused by movements made by people of conscience."

Organizers added they say they chose the ship because they heard reports it was headed to the Middle East and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was going to be in the ship for a special event.

The ceremony aboard the USNS Harvey Milk had already wrapped up and Pelosi had already left the scene as demonstrators were able to get to the ship.

On board the ship, Pelosi did address some of the issues from protesters, noting that President Joe Biden has also been pushing for a ceasefire and for funding for humanitarian aid to people in Gaza.

Pelosi also sharply rebuked recent reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be invited by the Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson to address Congress.

"Netanyahu will not have the agreement of our House Democrats to speak before Congress. It would be disgraceful,” she said.

According to the crew of the Harvey Milk, the ship is not headed for the Middle East and instead, it's headed to its new home port in Virginia, where it's scheduled for trials. It won't be entering service for about two years.

Friday’s special sendoff was intended to celebrate her namesake.

Milk was a naval officer before coming to San Francisco. Milk's former aid Anne Kronenberg said the vessel will carry on Milk's legacy of hope.

"This ship is going to be going to places that have huge discrimination against Lesbian and Gay people. And so, to see the name 'USNS Harvey Milk' on the side of a ship, I think it give hope to us, it's going to give hope to the world," she said.

The USNS Harvey Milk is scheduled to leave San Francisco Saturday.

No word yet on whether Friday's protesters will face any charges.