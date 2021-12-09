Kevin Nishita 1965-2021

Public Memorial in San Jose for Slain Security Guard Kevin Nishita

Service honors former police officer who was gunned down in Oakland while protecting a TV news crew

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alameda County Sheriff's Office

Thousands are expected to gather Thursday in San Jose for a public memorial service honoring Kevin Nishita, the security guard and former police officer who was killed in Oakland while protecting a TV news crew.

The service is scheduled to start at noon at San Jose Civic. Nishita, 56, was a decorated officer with the San Jose Police Department as well as the Colma Police Department, where he earned the Chief's Award.

The search for Nishita's killer continues nearly two weeks after he was gunned down on an Oakland street while protecting a TV news crew. The getaway car is described as a white Acura four-door sedan with no license plate.

A $38,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer.

Local

Nishita's slaying is one of 129 homicides in Oakland this year.

Some streets in downtown San Jose will be temporarily shut down to make way for a Nishita family motorcade as well as for public access to the venue.

The service will begin with a Buddhist ceremony, after which San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata and Colma police Cmdr. Sherwin Lum are expected to speak. There also will be musical performances and a video tribute to Nishita.

The service is open to the public, and attendees must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to be admitted.

The San Jose Civic doors will open at 11 a.m.

