FBI: Don't Use Public Phone Charging Stations

The FBI is warning people to avoid using public phone charging stations, saying hackers have been able to infect them with malware.

"Fraudsters are leveraging these public charging stations as yet another way to get into our devices," Tanium Vice President Vivek Bhandari said.

If hackers get into a person's phone, their data could be in danger.

"Your data can be exposed," EFF senior staff technologist Jacob Hoffman-Andrews said. "Somebody could infect your phone with malware that could be used to track you or to download your emails or to read your messages."