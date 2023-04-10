scams

FBI: Don't Use Public Phone Charging Stations

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The FBI is warning people to avoid using public phone charging stations, saying hackers have been able to infect them with malware.

"Fraudsters are leveraging these public charging stations as yet another way to get into our devices," Tanium Vice President Vivek Bhandari said.

If hackers get into a person's phone, their data could be in danger.

"Your data can be exposed," EFF senior staff technologist Jacob Hoffman-Andrews said. "Somebody could infect your phone with malware that could be used to track you or to download your emails or to read your messages."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

scams 10 hours ago

FBI Warns Against Using Public Phone Charging Stations

FBI Apr 6

FBI Issues Warning Over ‘Pig Butchering' Crypto Scams

This article tagged under:

scamsFBI
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us