race for a vaccine

CVS Vaccination Program Expands in Bay Area, California

By NBC Bay Area staff

CVS sign on store
Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CVS Health on Thursday announced it is expanding its vaccination program in California to 119 more locations, including those in five Bay Area counties.

While the specific pharmacy locations were not released, CVS said the rollout would include stores in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Appointments at the new locations will become available for booking starting Saturday with the hope of shots starting on Sunday as locations receive shipments, CVS said.

Local

Fremont 3 hours ago

Fremont Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Apartment Complex

coronavirus 4 mins ago

1 Year Ago Today, WHO Declared Virus Outbreak a Global Pandemic

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can call 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, the company said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The added locations bring to 286 the number of CVS stores administering a COVID-19 vaccine in California.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusvaccinationscvs pharmacyCVS Health
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us