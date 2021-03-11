CVS Vaccination Program Expands in Bay Area, California

CVS Health on Thursday announced it is expanding its vaccination program in California to 119 more locations, including those in five Bay Area counties.

While the specific pharmacy locations were not released, CVS said the rollout would include stores in Alameda, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties.

Appointments at the new locations will become available for booking starting Saturday with the hope of shots starting on Sunday as locations receive shipments, CVS said.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can call 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, the company said.

The added locations bring to 286 the number of CVS stores administering a COVID-19 vaccine in California.