Multiple Santa Clara County Vaccination Sites Accepting Drop-Ins This Week

Santa Clara County health officials announced Monday that the COVID vaccine will be available to residents age 16 and older on a drop-in basis at most of its vaccination sites through Sunday.
Same-day appointments are also available at vaccination sites throughout the county, including at Levi's Stadium and Eastridge Mall.
County health officials say 65% of residents age 16 and older have received a first dose and that 37% are fully vaccinated. The county figures are available online at sccfreevax.org.
Locations with multiple drop-in days:
- Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, Tuesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road, San Jose, Tuesday through Friday 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- Gilroy High School, 750 W. 10th St., Gilroy, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.
- Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose, Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Single-day drop-in clinics:
- Martial Cottle Park, 391 Chynoweth St., San Jose (enter on side entrance at Chynoweth Street), Tuesday 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Our Lady of Refuge, 2165 Lucretia Ave., San Jose, Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Milpitas Sports Center, 1325 E. Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, Wednesday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- ConXion, 749 Story Road, San Jose, Thursday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Tafatolu Congregational Church, 2510 Alvin Ave., San Jose, Thursday 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- John Vianney, 4600 Hyland Ave., San Jose, Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
