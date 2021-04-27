Multiple Santa Clara County Vaccination Sites Accepting Drop-Ins This Week

Santa Clara County health officials announced Monday that the COVID vaccine will be available to residents age 16 and older on a drop-in basis at most of its vaccination sites through Sunday.

Same-day appointments are also available at vaccination sites throughout the county, including at Levi's Stadium and Eastridge Mall.

County health officials say 65% of residents age 16 and older have received a first dose and that 37% are fully vaccinated. The county figures are available online at sccfreevax.org.

Locations with multiple drop-in days:

Fairgrounds Expo Hall, 2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D, San Jose, Tuesday through Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

County Service Center, 1555 Berger Drive, San Jose, Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Baptist Church, 467 N. White Road, San Jose, Tuesday through Friday 8:45 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Mexican Heritage Plaza, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San Jose, Tuesday and Thursday 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. and Wednesday 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Gilroy High School, 750 W. 10th St., Gilroy, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Mountain View Community Center, 201 S. Rengstorff Ave., Mountain View, Tuesday through Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

Overfelt High School, 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose, Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Single-day drop-in clinics: