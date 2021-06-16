State, Bay Area Perks May Lure in Vaccine Holdouts

Millions of Californians are seeing this week's reopening as a reason to celebrate. But for millions more it may also be a reason to stop procrastinating.

As vaccinated residents start seeing new perks, it appears to be convincing some of the hesitant to start rolling up their sleeves.

Now many of those unvaccinated residents are now vaccinated.

"Being able to hang out with other people, No more masks, no more complaints, no more restraints, anything like that," said San Jose resident Giovanni Bettencourt.

Some people who spoke with NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman on Wednesday admitted that they waited until the fear of missing out kicked in.

"Lots of things are gonna be open and available to people who are vaccinated. Much more than to the unvaccinated," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing officer.

"I'm really excited because I get to start going out again and seeing people," said Gianna King of San Jose.

"There's been hesitancy up until now," Fenstersheib added. "I mean, people are just waiting for somebody else to get vaccinated. To see whether it works or not and whether they have any problems and then they do it or they listen to somebody they trust."

Santa Clara County health officials told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that it's too early to know how many people have gotten vaccinated since the reopening.

But officials said that close to 80% of eligible residents have gotten at least one shot and nearly 70% of Santa Clara County residents are fully vaccinated.