Vaccine Eligibility Expands, But Appointments Are Scarce in Bay Area

By Bob Redell

Starting Thursday, any Californian 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. But appointments that have been hard to come by in the Bay Area are becoming even more scarce with the expansion.

As of Thursday morning, some ZIP codes in the East Bay had a few open slots, and there are plenty of appointments at places beyond the Bay Area such as the mass vaccination site at Stockton Arena.

Santa Clara County just received 300,000 doses from the federal government, but people snapped up those appointments almost immediately.

In San Mateo County, there’s a shortfall this week of about 5,000 doses due to the Johnson & Johnson pause, and relatively small shipments from the state have caused a shortfall of about 5,000 doses for this week and next week.

San Francisco and the North Bay also were all booked up as of Thursday morning.

