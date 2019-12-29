Rash of Home Burglaries Has San Ramon Residents on Edge

A rash of home burglaries in a quiet San Ramon neighborhood has left some residents shopping for security cameras and alarm systems.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday, a family returned to their home on Asterbell Drive to find burglars inside the house. And even when confronted, the suspects calmly drove away in a waiting Mercedes.

Families such as the Patels moved to the neighborhood for the tree-lined streets, well manicured family homes and tight-knit community. But now neighbors are focused on a new concern. Kirit Patel said he was stunned when he arrived home Saturday night.

"My wife ran out and said there are people in the house, and I went to look, and sure enough the back door was broken into, and three people came out and walked up to a Mercedes and took off," Patel said.

The burglars focused on his wife's closet, Patel said, and when he called police, he realized other neighbors also had been targeted.

"I'm not the only victim," Patel said. "Police had several calls going on at the same time."

Patel said he plans to buy a security camera and alarm system. His neighbor, Neera Chourasia, said he plans to beef up the system he already has.

"I am shocked, actually, because this has never happened before," Chourasia said. "San Ramon is a safe area. Now I have to be extra careful."

Patel said he's just glad his famly is safe. He said the burglars got into the house by breaking the back glass door. The suspects appeared to be very organized and took off in seconds.

"It is very scary," he said.