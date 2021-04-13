coronavirus

Redwood City Passes $5 Hazard Pay for Grocery, Drugstore Workers

An urgency ordinance mandating the hazard pay went into effect immediately and will expire July 11

By Bay City News

A worker wearing a protective mask stocks produce before the opening of Gus's Community Market, March 27, 2020, in San Francisco.
Ben Margot/AP

Redwood City's City Council on Monday night voted to require large grocery stores and drugstores to pay their workers an additional $5 per hour in hazard pay.

An urgency ordinance mandating the hazard pay went into effect immediately and will expire July 11.

Under the ordinance, part-time or full-time employees at grocery stores and drugstores with 750 or more employees nationwide would be entitled to the hazard pay.

Some stores that would be impacted by the ordinance and required to pay hazard pay include Costco, CVS, Grocery Outlet, Safeway, Target and Whole Foods Market, according to a staff report.

Other cities in San Mateo County that have approved a hazard pay ordinance include Millbrae, South San Francisco, Daly City and the city of San Mateo.

To view the ordinance details, meeting agenda and video recording from Monday's meeting, visit https://www.redwoodcity.org/city-hall/city-council/city-council-meetings-agendas-and-minutes.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

