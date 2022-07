New numbers from rental platform Zumper shows where rent prices continue to skyrocket.

Here's a look at the fastest-growing rents in the Bay Area:

Sunnyvale rents are up 41% for an average of $2,800 for a one-bedroom. Redwood City and Fremont follow with a 22% increase in rents, and are followed by Emeryville and San Jose, who both are seeing a 19% hike in rent prices.

San Francisco is up 6%, but is still the most expensive with an average of $3,000.