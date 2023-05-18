Eric Swalwell

Former 49ers Player Appears to Threaten Rep. Eric Swalwell on Social Media

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Bay Area congressman said he received a social media threat and it appears to come from a former member of the 49ers.

Rep. Eric Swalwell posted a screenshot of a direct message on Twitter from an account associated with former San Francisco 49ers fullback Bruce Miller. The message read "would you rather Guantanamo or just execution." It also included an expletive and the word "traitor."

Swalwell said Wednesday his family and staff are deeply disturbed and he reported the threat to Capitol Police.

Miller appeared to post a series of tweets sent from his Twitter account Thursday. He appeared to fess up to sending the private message. But he added that his message was in no way a threat and instead called it a "harmless game of would you rather."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Miller said that Guantanamo or execution is the punishment "for the treason you’ve so aggressively participated in trying to frame the sitting president."

This article tagged under:

Eric Swalwell
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us