Residential Fire in Pacifica Displaces 8 People

The cause of the fire is under investigation

A fire at a home at 12 Ortega Court displaced eight people Saturday in Pacifica.

Six fire companies from the North County Fire Authority responded to the 5:51 p.m. report, according to a department press release issued Saturday night.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the eaves of a one-story, single-family home. Crews contained the fire to a rear bedroom, the ceiling and attic areas of the home.

The fire displaced the home's eight residents, who provided their own housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

