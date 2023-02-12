One Person Dead Following Residential Fire in Petaluma

One person died in an early-morning house fire Sunday in Petaluma.

Petaluma firefighters were dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to the 100 block of Saratoga Court. Firefighters arrived seven minutes later to find smoke coming from an open front door and out of a second story window of the house.

Working alongside firefighters from Rancho Adobe Fire, Petaluma crews had the fire knocked down less than 15 minutes after the initial call.

Two residents escaped but reported someone was still inside. Crews searched the home and found the deceased person.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's identity is not being released until the Sonoma County Coroner completes identification and notifies the victim's family. The Petaluma Building Department placed a "red tag" on the occupancy on the structure, as it was deemed unsafe to occupy. The Red Cross is assisting residents with housing options.