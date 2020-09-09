Residents Asked to Limit 911 Reports to Areas Outside River, Carmel Fires

Residents of Monterey County are being advised by Cal Fire to call 911 only to report a fire visible outside the perimeters of the River or Carmel fires.

The agency advised that haze from the Lightning Complex, Creek, and Dolan fires is visible around the county, along with smoke from the River and Carmel fires, and that dust whirls may also be visible.

The agency also warned those returning from evacuation to be cautious about hazards such as trees and rocks that may have been loosened by fire.