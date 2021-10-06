Bay Area drought

Residents of Sonoma, Marin Counties to Be Offered Water Saving Kits as Drought Worsens

The kits will include a bucket to catch water for reuse, a low-flow showerhead and faucet aerator, a 5-minute shower timer, and more

By Bay City News

Lake Oroville tributary.
Kelly M. Grow/California Department of Water Resources

Residents in Sonoma and Marin counties will have access to free water saving kits this weekend, as drought conditions worsen and water conservation is encouraged for those living in the Russian River watershed.

Sonoma Water and the Sonoma-Marin Water Saving Partnership will provide the drought kits, limited to one per household, at multiple sites across the two counties from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

The kits will include a bucket to catch water for reuse, a low-flow showerhead and faucet aerator, a 5-minute shower timer, self-shutting nozzle for a garden hose and toilet dye tablets to check for leaks.

Kits will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in Sonoma at the Valley of the Moon Water District, located at 19039 Bay St., and Sonoma Valley High School, at 20000 Broadway; in Santa Rosa at Youth Community Park, at 1701 Fulton Road, and Colgan Creek Park, at 2036 Bedford St.; and in Novato at the North Marin Water District, located at 999 Rush Creek Place.

More information on the conservation kit giveaway can be found at www.savingwaterpartnership.org/dropby.

