Richmond residents raise concerns over public pickleball courts

A group of Richmond residents are opposing pickleball courts being built in a public space. They claim it will have a negative impact on community events being held at the venue.

The Craneway Pavilion in Richmond is becoming a go-to venue for large scale events, providing panoramic views of the Bay.

However, a portion of the city-owned site has been transformed into pickleball courts by Orton Development, the developers who have a long-term lease of the venue. It’s not sitting well with some resident.

“This isn’t about pickleball. It’s about public space. We want to make sure that the Craneway Pavilion stays as a public space,” said Richmond resident Sue Willson.

“This needs to be a place where people are open and invited. Not something that they have to be hardcore into a particular sport to be able to have access to," said Jamin Pursell of Richmond.

Willson and Pursell are planning to attend a protest at the site this weekend, where a pickleball event is scheduled.

“The fact that it’s being kind of limited to be just one thing is a huge problem because it is going to cut out all of the other interests the Richmonders have,” Pursell said.

Richmond Vice Mayor Claudia Jimenez said Orton Development’s proposal for a pickleball court at the pavilion was rejected last year and its second proposal is still under review by both the city and the state lands commission since it’s public land.

Despite the city attorney telling Orton not to build the pickleball courts until the review is complete, Jimenez said developers tell the city that this weekend’s pickleball event is a stand-alone event and it’s no different than other events held at the venue.

“The whole vision of this place was to have community events that bring together the community. So that could happen. So we need to figure out how we can do the negotiations,” Jimenez said.

As city leaders and developers work on the best path forward for the site, Jimenez says residents will have a chance to weigh in on the topic at the next city council meeting on Tuesday.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Orton Development for a comment but have yet to hear back.