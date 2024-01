A rockslide and mud have blocked all lanes of Highway 9 in Santa Clara County west of Saratoga between Sanborn Road and Redwood Gulch, Caltrans shared on social media Saturday.

The agency added that, as of 11:08 a.m. Saturday, it did not have an estimated time of reopening for the highway.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.