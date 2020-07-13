Salons, Gyms Reopen in Santa Clara County With Strict Coronavirus Rules

Nail salons, hair salons and gyms are among the Santa Clara County businesses that got the green light to reopen Monday for the first time in four months, with strict guidelines in place.

Blossom Nail Spa, with locations in Campbell and San Jose, had to make several changes in its operation ahead of the reopening, according to its owner, Linda Do.

"We have a lot of protection, safety measures taken into place, safety barriers for manicure and pedicure stations," Do said. "We also installed a new temperature kiosk to take temperature checks before customers come in."

Employees also are required to take temperature checks, and everyone must wear a mask. They also clean and disinfect all items before they are used.

Gyms also have restrictions under the county's new order, including patrons wearing masks while working out and cardio machines off-limits.

"My big thing is cardio; the machines are not open, so I'm a little disappointed by that," said Hope Hunter, a member at Westca gym in San Jose. "But willing to work around it and get other exercises in."

The cardio machines include treadmills, ellipticals and stationary bikes.