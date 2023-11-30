Liccardo files paperwork to run for Eshoo's House seat, but non-committal on running

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Thursday filed paperwork to run for Rep. Anna Eshoo's open congressional seat, but told NBC Bay Area he's doing his due diligence and has not made a decision on running.

Eshoo on Nov. 21 announced she would not run for reelection next year, marking the end of her more than three decades in Congress.

California’s 16th Congressional District encompasses Silicon Valley as well as parts of San Jose and San Mateo County.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian this week declared his candidacy to succeed Eshoo.