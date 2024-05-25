Man arrested following police activity in San Ramon

A man was arrested following a police activity in San Ramon Saturday evening, San Ramon police said.

Police and the California Highway Patrol were responding to a report of a "barricaded and armed" suspect.

The police activity caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 and the area of San Ramon Valley Boulevard, just south of Bollinger Canyon.

San Ramon police chief Denton Carlson posted on social media site X that the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody by CHP officers.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the CHP for more information about this situation.

Outstanding response by your @SanRamonPolice Officers, who brought our Armored Rescue Vehicle to this incident. Once announcements began through the Armored Rescue Vehicle loudspeaker, the subject exited his vehicle and was placed into custody by @CHPDublin personnel. https://t.co/zzMGdmmVgk — Chief Denton Carlson (@DentonLCarlson) May 26, 2024

Avoid the area of San Ramon Valley Blvd south of Bollinger Canyon due to a barricaded and armed subject on SB 680 (being handled by CHP). The roadway and freeway are closed. pic.twitter.com/3caBAAqhNH — San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) May 26, 2024

