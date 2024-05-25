Man arrested following police activity in San Ramon

A man was arrested following a police activity in San Ramon Saturday evening, San Ramon police said.
Police and the California Highway Patrol were responding to a report of a "barricaded and armed" suspect.
The police activity caused authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 and the area of San Ramon Valley Boulevard, just south of Bollinger Canyon.
San Ramon police chief Denton Carlson posted on social media site X that the man exited his vehicle and was taken into custody by CHP officers.
NBC Bay Area has reached out to the CHP for more information about this situation.
Local
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.