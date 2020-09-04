San Bruno Cardroom Artichoke Joe's Set to Open for Outdoor Gaming

A popular Peninsula casino was set to reopen outdoors Friday, with a spacious, open-ended tent in its parking lot.

Artichoke Joe's in San Bruno received clearance from San Mateo County public health officials to operate its cardroom around the clock, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, after spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on the construction of a massive tent.

The makeshift facility accommodates nearly three dozen card tables.

The casino, which officially reopens at 6 p.m. Friday, says it will enforce body temperature checks and face coverings at the entrance as well as limit capacity inside the tent to conform to social distancing parameters.

It also will maintain hand-washing and sanitizing protocols for all employees and guests.

The casino at 659 Huntington Ave. will offer all California games, with poker coming soon, according to its website. The casino's restaurant offers curbside service, and tent dining will be available 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Earlier in the week, two San Jose cardrooms, Casino M8trix and Bay 101, got the green light from city leaders to reopen for outdoor gaming, with restrictions. No opening dates have been released.