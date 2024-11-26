San Carlos city leaders vote ‘no confidence' for San Mateo County sheriff

More local leaders are calling on San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus to resign.

On Monday night, the San Carlos City Council voted unanimously on a "no confidence" resolution and calling for her to resign.

“Judge Cordell's report speaks for itself and it represents nothing less than a failure in leadership,” said San Carlos Mayor John Dugan.

This comes nearly two weeks after Retired Judge Ladoris Cordell’s report revealed findings of retaliation and humiliation within the Sheriff’s Office. Corpus is also accused of using racial and homophobic slurs and having an inappropriate personal relationship with her then-chief of staff.

Corpus denies the accusations and says she has no plans to step down.

Carlos Tapia, the president of San Mateo County’s Deputy Sheriffs Association, was listening and hoping to get support from San Carlos City Council.

“Obviously, Ladoris Cordells report had a lot of stuff in there that’s gross, and its stuff that we can’t have a person like that in office,” he said.

The city of San Carlos has had a partnership with the sheriff’s office since 2010 and councilmembers said it was important to include this on the agenda tonight.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Corpus’s office for a response to this vote but did not hear back.

The sheriff did launch a new community newsletter earlier on Monday. In it, saying transparency and information-sharing are essential pieces for building trust within the community.