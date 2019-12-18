PENINSULA

San Carlos Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting City Employee, Kicking Dog

During the arrest, the man became so combative he injured "several" deputies.

By Bay City News

Brent Bickel

A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a San Carlos city employee, kicking a dog and then injuring officers and resisting arrest while being detained, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Brent Bickel was arrested after the altercation at the City Hall Dog Park at 1401 San Carlos Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.

Deputies assigned to the San Carlos police bureau arrived at the park and attempted to take him into custody.

During his arrest, Bickel became so combative he injured "several" deputies, according to the sheriff's office. They were sent to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening and then released.

Bickel has been booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. The events leading up to the alleged assault weren't provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

