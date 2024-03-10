San Francisco Animal Care and Control asks people to hold off on surrendering dogs

As San Francisco Animal Care and Control reaches shelter capacity yet again Sunday, it has a plea for people: stop surrendering dogs to animal control.

The agency said that the majority of the dogs in its shelter are there due to legal reasons, including things like cruelty issues, hoarding or something happening to the dog’s owner.

That all means shelter space is tight and there’s very little room for other animals.

Terry McSweeney spoke with the agency’s Executive Director Virginia Donohue.

To learn more about San Francisco Animal Care and Control, visit sfanimalcare.org.

Watch the full interview in the video above.