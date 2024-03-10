San Francisco

San Francisco Animal Care and Control asks people to hold off on surrendering dogs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As San Francisco Animal Care and Control reaches shelter capacity yet again Sunday, it has a plea for people: stop surrendering dogs to animal control. 

The agency said that the majority of the dogs in its shelter are there due to legal reasons, including things like cruelty issues, hoarding or something happening to the dog’s owner. 

San Francisco 18 hours ago

San Francisco's Catch restaurant closes after 22 years in the Castro

San Francisco Mar 9

Huge crowds come out for San Francisco's Tulip Day

That all means shelter space is tight and there’s very little room for other animals.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Terry McSweeney spoke with the agency’s Executive Director Virginia Donohue.

To learn more about San Francisco Animal Care and Control, visit sfanimalcare.org.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us